Iraq MP Ahmed al-Alwani arrested in deadly raid
Iraqi forces have arrested an MP, killing his brother and five of his guards during a raid on his home in the western city of Ramadi.
Ahmed al-Alwani, who has backed protests against the Shia-led government, is reportedly wanted on terrorism charges.
Serena Chaudhry reports.
29 Dec 2013
