Ahmed al-Alwani in February 2013
Iraq MP Ahmed al-Alwani arrested in deadly raid

Iraqi forces have arrested an MP, killing his brother and five of his guards during a raid on his home in the western city of Ramadi.

Ahmed al-Alwani, who has backed protests against the Shia-led government, is reportedly wanted on terrorism charges.

Serena Chaudhry reports.

  • 29 Dec 2013
