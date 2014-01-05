Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lebanon's al-Qaeda chief Majid al-Majid dies
Al-Qaeda's commander in Lebanon, Majid al-Majid, has died in custody in a Beirut hospital, Lebanon's army says.
The Saudi, who led the Abdullah Azzam Brigades and was on Saudi Arabia's most-wanted-terrorists list, was arrested in Lebanon recently.
An army general told the Associated Press the militant died of kidney failure.
Simeon Paterson reports.
-
05 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window