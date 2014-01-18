Video

A senior IMF official and four UN employees were among 21 people killed in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a restaurant in Kabul, officials say.

Canadians, Lebanese and a Briton were among the 13 foreign victims; the other eight were Afghans.

Ari Gaitanis, UN Spokesman in Afghanistan said they had lost four UN staff members in the attack, and were "very shocked and very sad".