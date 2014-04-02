Egypt: Two explosions near Cairo University
A police brigadier general has been killed and five other officers injured in two blasts in central Cairo, according to Egyptian state television.
Security officials say two roadside bombs targeted riot police deployed outside Cairo University.
The campus has become a battleground between police and student supporters of the banned Muslim Brotherhood since the army deposed President Mohamed Morsi last July, following mass protests against his rule.
Amateur footage captured the second blast as it went off near Cairo University.