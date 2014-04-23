Media player
Hamas and Fatah unveil Palestinian reconciliation deal
Rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas have announced a reconciliation deal, saying they will seek to form a unity government in the coming weeks.
Hamas and Fatah split in 2007. Previous reconciliation agreements have never been implemented.
Yolande Knell reports.
23 Apr 2014
