Video

Egyptian presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi has told the BBC that the election contest is not a fair fight, and his campaign is facing many problems.

However, the left-wing politician vowed to fight on. He is the only challenger to the former Army Chief, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, who ousted the Islamist President Mohammed Morsi last July.

Sisi is expected to win by a landslide in the election, which takes place next Monday and Tuesday.

The BBC's Orla Guerin joined Hamdeen Sabahi on the campaign trial in Banha, north of Cairo.