Video

A group of Iranians who were arrested for filming a video tribute to Pharrell Williams' song Happy have been released on bail, reports from Tehran suggest.

One of the fans, fashion photographer Reihane Taravati, posted a photo on Instagram, saying: "Hi, I'm back."

She and her colleagues were arrested on Tuesday. Police said their "vulgar clip" had "hurt public chastity".

The video showed three men and three unveiled women dancing on the streets and rooftops of Tehran.

BBC Persian's Rana Rahimpour reports.