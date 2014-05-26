Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pope Francis visits Jerusalem on final day of tour
Pope Francis has visited the most important holy sites for Muslims and Jews in Jerusalem's Old City on the final day of his Middle East tour.
At the al-Aqsa mosque compound, the Pope urged people of all religions to "work together for justice and peace".
He then prayed at the Western Wall, bowing his head as he touched the stones.
Jeremy Bowen reports.
-
26 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-27576799/pope-francis-visits-jerusalem-on-final-day-of-tourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window