Pope Francis places a prayer in a crack in the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City (26 May 2014)
Pope Francis visits Jerusalem on final day of tour

Pope Francis has visited the most important holy sites for Muslims and Jews in Jerusalem's Old City on the final day of his Middle East tour.

At the al-Aqsa mosque compound, the Pope urged people of all religions to "work together for justice and peace".

He then prayed at the Western Wall, bowing his head as he touched the stones.

Jeremy Bowen reports.

  • 26 May 2014
