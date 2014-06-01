Craftsman Mohammed Eissa works with salt blocks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Egypt's hotel made of salt

Egypt has traditionally attracted tourists with its ancient monuments and beach resorts, but Siwa Valley, a remote oasis in the west of the country, is an Egyptian tourist destination with a difference.

Its main landmark is salt. Locals use it not just for cooking, but also as building material for everything from candle holders to an entire hotel.

Hadya al-Alawi reports.

Video produced by BBC Arabic's Amr Gamil.

  • 01 Jun 2014
Go to next video: How salt miners save Senegal's Pink Lake