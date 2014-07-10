Ancient sites and symbols of Iran and Iraq
Iran and Iraq: A long history in 90 seconds

Regional powers have jockeyed for supremacy in the Middle East for thousands of years. Empires have risen and fallen and wars have been fought.

As Isis jihadists challenge Iraq's pro-Iran government and Tehran's role in Iraq comes sharply into focus, we look back at hundreds of years of Middle Eastern rivalry - in just 90 seconds.

Video produced by Adam Blenford and Sana Jasemi

