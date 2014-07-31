Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gaza Strip's troubled history - in 80 seconds
Israel has said it will not stop its offensive in Gaza until the tunnels constructed by Hamas have been destroyed.
It began Operation Protective Edge on 8 July and since then more than 1,400 people have died.
Here's a brief history of the troubled coastal strip - in 80 seconds.
Video produced by Michael Hirst
-
31 Jul 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window