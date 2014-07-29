Media player
Middle East crisis: Tel Aviv resident on living with conflict
Israel has intensified its bombardment of Gaza and warned of a long conflict ahead.
More than 100 Palestinians are said to have been killed on Monday amid Operation Protective Edge, which began after a surge in Hamas militant rocket attacks.
Udi Tischler from Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv said the rocket attacks from Gaza forced him and his family to sleep together in his home's safe room, and the warning sirens had created a tense atmosphere.
"People want it over... we want it over", he told BBC News.
29 Jul 2014
