The UN has declared its highest level of emergency in Iraq as a humanitarian crisis follows the rapid advance by Islamic State militants in the north.

The UN estimates that 1.2 million Iraqis have been internally displaced - including tens of thousands of Yazidis.

BBC News gives some insight into the little-known religious minority - in 60 seconds.

  • 14 Aug 2014
