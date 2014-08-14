Media player
Iraq crisis: Who are the Yazidis? In 60 seconds
The UN has declared its highest level of emergency in Iraq as a humanitarian crisis follows the rapid advance by Islamic State militants in the north.
The UN estimates that 1.2 million Iraqis have been internally displaced - including tens of thousands of Yazidis.
BBC News gives some insight into the little-known religious minority - in 60 seconds.
Photographs by Robert Leutheuser, Beyondbordersphotography.com
Video produced by Michael Hirst
14 Aug 2014
