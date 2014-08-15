Video

Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Maliki has resigned, in a move observers hope will end a political crisis in Baghdad.

Haider al-Abadi, a deputy speaker of parliament, has been asked by Iraq's president to form a government.

The White House has praised the decision - saying that it was a big step towards uniting the country against the threats posed by Islamic State militants.

The BBC's Keith Doyle looks at the huge task that Iraq's new prime minister faces.