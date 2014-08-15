Media player
Iraq crisis: PM Maliki resigns to end political deadlock
Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Maliki has resigned, in a move observers hope will end a political crisis in Baghdad.
Haider al-Abadi, a deputy speaker of parliament, has been asked by Iraq's president to form a government.
The White House has praised the decision - saying that it was a big step towards uniting the country against the threats posed by Islamic State militants.
The BBC's Keith Doyle looks at the huge task that Iraq's new prime minister faces.
15 Aug 2014
