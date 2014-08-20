Media player
Foley beheading video shocks the world, Obama says
US President Barack Obama has said the beheading of US journalist James Foley is "an act of violence that shocks the conscience of the entire world".
Mr Obama compared Islamic State (IS), the group which made a video of Mr Foley's killing, to a "cancer" and said its ideology was "bankrupt".
IS said Mr Foley's death was revenge for US air strikes on its fighters in Iraq.
Ian Pannell reports.
20 Aug 2014
