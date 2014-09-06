Sama Barakat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gaza ceasefire: Family left devastated by attack on UN school

During the Gaza conflict more than 2,100 people were killed in the seven weeks of fighting, and around 475,000 were displaced.

The BBC's Quentin Sommerville meets two young girls in Gaza whose family were victims of an attack on a UN school injuring their mother and killing their father.

  • 06 Sep 2014
Go to next video: Drone footage reveals Gaza destruction