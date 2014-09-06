Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gaza ceasefire: Family left devastated by attack on UN school
During the Gaza conflict more than 2,100 people were killed in the seven weeks of fighting, and around 475,000 were displaced.
The BBC's Quentin Sommerville meets two young girls in Gaza whose family were victims of an attack on a UN school injuring their mother and killing their father.
-
06 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-29093363/gaza-ceasefire-family-left-devastated-by-attack-on-un-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window