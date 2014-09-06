Media player
Kurd victory in Islamic State mountain battle
Kurdish forces have recaptured a strategically important mountain in northern Iraq from Islamic State (IS) fighters.
Mount Zartak - north-east of the city of Mosul - was taken by IS last month, but US air strikes and elite Kurdish forces pushed the militants back.
Jim Muir reports.
06 Sep 2014
