Kurd victory in Islamic State mountain battle

Kurdish forces have recaptured a strategically important mountain in northern Iraq from Islamic State (IS) fighters.

Mount Zartak - north-east of the city of Mosul - was taken by IS last month, but US air strikes and elite Kurdish forces pushed the militants back.

Jim Muir reports.

  • 06 Sep 2014
