Since President Obama set out his case for dealing with the Islamic State (IS) militants, US Secretary of State John Kerry has tried to rally support from across the Middle East.

On Monday he met foreign ministers from 30 countries in Paris to agree a plan to tackle the jihadists.

But two key regional players - Iran and Syria were missing - and both have been publicly scornful of efforts to defeat IS without them.

Gabriel Gatehouse reports from the front line of Peshmerga-held territory in northern Iraq.