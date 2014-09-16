The top US military leader has told Congress that if President Barack Obama's expanded military campaign to destroy Islamic extremists fails, he would recommend that the US consider deploying ground forces to Iraq.

Gen Martin Dempsey said the goal for American advisers is to help Iraqi forces with planning, logistics and coordinating military efforts by coalition partners to take out members of the Islamic State group.

"To be clear, if we reach the point where I believe our advisers should accompany Iraqi troops on attacks against specific ISIL targets, I will recommend that to the president,'' he said.