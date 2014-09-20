Media player
66,000 cross from Syria into Turkey to escape fighting
Some 66,000 people have crossed from Syria into Turkey since parts of the border were opened on Friday, a Turkish government official has told the BBC.
The exodus has been triggered by fighting in northern Syria between Islamic State militants and Kurdish forces.
Rami Ruhayem reports from Suruc on the border between the two countries.
20 Sep 2014
