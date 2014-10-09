Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fears Kobane may soon fall to Islamic State
There are fears Kobane in Syria may soon fall to Islamic State militants, amid reports that the Islamist group controls a third of the town.
Meanwhile, Turkey's foreign minister says it cannot be expected to lead a ground operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in Syria on its own.
Frank Gardner reports.
-
09 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window