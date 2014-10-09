Tank overlooking Kobane
Fears Kobane may soon fall to Islamic State

There are fears Kobane in Syria may soon fall to Islamic State militants, amid reports that the Islamist group controls a third of the town.

Meanwhile, Turkey's foreign minister says it cannot be expected to lead a ground operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in Syria on its own.

Frank Gardner reports.

  • 09 Oct 2014
