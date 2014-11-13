Video

Syrian children who have been forced to take refuge in Lebanon have been helped to tell their stories through an art and animation project run by Save the Children.

It encourages the young people to explore their past life in Syria, their subsequent displacement and their journey to Lebanon by drawing pictures and making animated films.

They use computers and learn basic animation skills in a two week workshop, sponsored by the charity.

Marion McKeone, communications director for Save The Children in Lebanon, called the process "exciting" as the children have a rare opportunity to use their imagination without fear.

However she conceded that the course can be challenging, as they are forced to confront all the death and destruction they experienced back home in their art although they are counselled throughout the process.