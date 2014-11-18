Aboud Dandashi's Lego key ring
Syria's War: The Lego keychain that saved a refugee

Recent news from Syria has been dominated by the battle against IS.

But almost four years after what began as peaceful protests, half the population is still displaced, large swathes of the country lie in ruin, and President Assad is still firmly in power.

Fighting continues across the country.

Aboud Dandashi is originally from Homs and is an IT project manager. He is 38 years old and fled to Istanbul in September 2013.

