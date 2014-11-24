Video

The deadline for a nuclear deal with Iran has been extended to the end of June after talks in Vienna failed to reach a comprehensive agreement.

Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani said "positions have become closer and many gaps have been bridged... everybody wants this."

Six world powers - the US, UK, Russia, China, France and Germany - want Iran to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Tehran says it is not seeking nuclear weapons, but wants atomic energy.