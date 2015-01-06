Media player
Syria conflict: Sisters 'scarred for life' by war
Two years ago Qamar Qadour was badly burned when a bomb was dropped on her family home in Syria.
The four-year-old and her sister were brought to Jordan for medical treatment and the two girls are now slowly improving.
Caroline Hawley travelled to Amman to meet the sisters and see how they are coping with the physical and mental scars of war.
06 Jan 2015
Share
