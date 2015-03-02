Media player
Yemen mechanic: 'There are days when there is no work'
Abdo Ahmed Ali is a mechanic in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.
The Shia Houthi militia took over the city in September 2014, plunging daily life into chaos and uncertainty.
Abdo Ahmed Ali told BBC News how his life and business had changed.
02 Mar 2015
