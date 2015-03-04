BBC News

Israel's Netanyahu warns over Iran nuclear deal

The Israeli prime minister has warned that a deal under discussion on Iran's nuclear programme could "pave its way to the bomb", rather than block it.

In a speech to US Congress punctuated by standing ovations, Benjamin Netanyahu depicted Iran as a "threat to the entire world".

Talks on Iran's nuclear programme are nearing a critical late-March deadline for an outline agreement to be reached.

Jeremy Bowen reports on the address, which has caused controversy as it was arranged without consulting the White House.

Middle East