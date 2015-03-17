Video

Iraq's vice president has appealed to America and its allies, including the UK, to do more in the fight against so called Islamic Sate.

In an interview with the BBC, Iyad Allawi said those countries involved in the invasion to remove Saddam Hussein in 2003 had a moral responsibility to do more to help now.

Jonathan Beale asked Mr Allawi whether Iraq would be able to defeat the extremists without more international support.