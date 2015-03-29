Video

Rebel fighters in Syria are reported to have captured most of the northern city of Idlib.

Militants from the Nusra Front, which is affiliated to al-Qaeda and other Islamist militant factions, are understood to have driven back the government's forces.

Fighting over the provincial capital has been raging for about four days.

Alan Johnston has compiled this report using unverified video, which the BBC has identified as showing scenes from Idlib.