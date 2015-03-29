Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Islamist rebels 'capture Syrian city of Idlib'
Rebel fighters in Syria are reported to have captured most of the northern city of Idlib.
Militants from the Nusra Front, which is affiliated to al-Qaeda and other Islamist militant factions, are understood to have driven back the government's forces.
Fighting over the provincial capital has been raging for about four days.
Alan Johnston has compiled this report using unverified video, which the BBC has identified as showing scenes from Idlib.
-
29 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window