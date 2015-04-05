Palestinian refugee in Yarmouk
Syria conflict: UN calls for restraint in Yarmouk

Civilians have fled fighting in the Palestinian refugee camp Yarmouk in the Syrian capital Damascus.

There have been heavy clashes there since Wednesday, after Islamic State gunmen attacked the district.

According to the UN, 18,000 Palestinian refugees remain trapped inside the camp because they do not have the means to leave.

The BBC spoke to Chris Gunness who is the spokesperson for United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

  • 05 Apr 2015
