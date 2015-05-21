Video

Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes after Islamic State (IS) forces captured the Iraqi city of Ramadi.

More than 40,000 people are thought to have fled.

On Wednesday, authorities were beginning to allow those displaced to enter Baghdad.

However, many still remain stranded on open land between Ramadi and Baghdad, amid government fears that IS might have infiltrated them.

Ahmed Maher has spoken to some of those who have fled Ramadi.