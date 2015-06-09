Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside Mosul: Feras, communications engineer
A year after fighters from Islamic State stormed into Iraq's second-biggest city of Mosul, the group maintains a tight grip on its population.
Feras, a communications engineer, who has fled the city, explains how the militants control media and communication channels.
-
09 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window