Feras, a communications engineer from Mosul
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside Mosul: Feras, communications engineer

A year after fighters from Islamic State stormed into Iraq's second-biggest city of Mosul, the group maintains a tight grip on its population.

Feras, a communications engineer, who has fled the city, explains how the militants control media and communication channels.

  • 09 Jun 2015