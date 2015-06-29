Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Israel's underground fortified hospital
After the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war, Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa started looking into ways the doctors there could continue to treat patients even if the city was coming under rocket fire.
They now have a fortified underground emergency hospital, which can be converted from the hospital's parking garage into a 2,000-bed, full-service medical clinic in just 72 hours.
The director of Rambam Health Care Campus Dr Rafi Beyar explained how the underground hospital works.
-
29 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window