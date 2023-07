Muslims who fast during Ramadan face a strong test of their will, having to abstain from eating or drinking from dawn until dusk.

But this test is even tougher for people who work in the food business.

Top chef Ahmed Daaji prepares Iftar or "breaking the fast" meal for 300 people in Lebanon every day, while resisting the temptation to tuck in.

He told BBC Arabic reporter Carine Torbey how he gets through his work without eating.