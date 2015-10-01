Vladimir Putin
Video

What is Russia's target in Syria?

Russia has defended its air strikes in Syria saying it targets the same "terrorists" as the US-led coalition.

Moscow has also rejected suggestions that the action is to bolster Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Bridget Kendall reports.

