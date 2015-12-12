Media player
Saudi Arabian women in historic first-time vote
Women are going to the polls in Saudi Arabia for the first time, voting in municipal elections.
Female candidates are also being allowed to run for office, marking an historic moment in the ultra-conservative kingdom.
BBC Monitoring looks at what it means for Saudi women's rights, and its limitations.
Produced by Alexi Peristianis and Amira Galal
BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.
