Women are going to the polls in Saudi Arabia for the first time, voting in municipal elections.

Female candidates are also being allowed to run for office, marking an historic moment in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

BBC Monitoring looks at what it means for Saudi women's rights, and its limitations.

