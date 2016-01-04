A number of Saudi Arabia's allies have joined the kingdom in taking diplomatic action against Iran, following a row between the two countries over the execution of a prominent Shia Muslim cleric.

The death of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr prompted an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran, and similar protests by Shia communities elsewhere in the Middle East.

He and 46 others were executed on Saturday after being convicted of terrorism-related offences.

Lyse Doucet reports.