Syria conflict: Rebels 'feel abandoned' by Britain and US
Some 50,000 people have fled the recent fighting in northern Syria, according to the Red Cross who say there is an urgent need for deliveries of food, water and medicine.
Backed by Russian airstrikes Syrian government forces are gaining ground near Aleppo with only a few towns remaining in rebel hands.
A senior rebel commander inside Aleppo says his fighters felt abandoned by countries such as Britain and the United States.
The BBC's Quentin Sommerville reports.
10 Feb 2016
