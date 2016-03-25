Media player
UK-made bomb 'destroyed Yemen factory'
The BBC has seen evidence that suggests a Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi rebel movement in Yemen used a British-made bomb when it destroyed a ceramics factory in the town of Matnah on 23 September 2015, killing a civilian and injuring others.
The owner of the business showed Orla Guerin what he said was shrapnel from the bomb, which is believed to have been produced in the UK by GEC-Marconi Dynamics.
The British government said the UK took its arms export responsibilities very seriously.
