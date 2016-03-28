Ancient city of Palmyra
Palmyra: A look inside recaptured ancient city in Syria

Drone footage has revealed that the ancient city of Palmyra is largely still intact, after being recaptured from so-called Islamic State (IS).

Syrian government forces, backed by the Russian military, say they will use it as a base to launch more attacks against IS.

Ben Bland reports.

