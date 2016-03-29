Hijacking suspect passes through airport security
Video

EgyptAir Flight MS181 hijacking suspect passes through airport security

An Egyptian man is believed to have used a fake suicide belt to hijack a domestic Egyptian flight and force it to fly to Cyprus.

The incident ended with all hostages released and the hijacker surrendering.

Egypt's interior ministry has released footage of the man passing through airport security at Borg El Arab airport in Alexandria.

