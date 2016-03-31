Khalifa International Stadium in Doha
Video

Amnesty: 'Forced labour' at Qatar World Cup stadium

Rights group Amnesty International has accused Qatar of using forced labour at a flagship World Cup 2022 stadium.

Amnesty says workers at Khalifa International Stadium are forced to live in squalid accommodation, pay huge recruitment fees and have had wages withheld and passports confiscated.

Richard Conway reports.

