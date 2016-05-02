Media player
Inside stormed Iraqi parliament
The BBC has gained special access to the Iraqi parliament, after it was stormed by anti-government protestors.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered the arrest of the demonstrators, who are mostly supporters of Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr.
The BBC's Ahmed Maher reports from the main hall and witnessed some of the damage.
02 May 2016
