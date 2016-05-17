Drone
Syria conflict: Life in rebel-held Aleppo

Years of fighting between government and rebels in the major Syrian city of Aleppo has killed thousands of people and forced many to flee.

Large parts of the city have been left abandoned, but some residents have chosen to stay.

Here, one man in the rebel-held district of Qadi Askar who has refused to leave his home, says bombing by government forces is futile.

