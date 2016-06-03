Divers and Egyptian statue
Rare look at Egypt's sunken cities

More than twelve centuries ago, two Greco-Egyptian cities sank into the Nile Delta off the coast of Egypt.

Now, thanks to underwater excavation, the public has the chance to see some amazingly well-preserved objects.

Dan Damon talked to Aurelia Masson-Berghoff, the curator of a new exhibition at the British Museum in London.

  • 03 Jun 2016
