Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare look at Egypt's sunken cities
More than twelve centuries ago, two Greco-Egyptian cities sank into the Nile Delta off the coast of Egypt.
Now, thanks to underwater excavation, the public has the chance to see some amazingly well-preserved objects.
Dan Damon talked to Aurelia Masson-Berghoff, the curator of a new exhibition at the British Museum in London.
More from World Update in Pictures.
-
03 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window