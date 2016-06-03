Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calls for Egypt to end FGM after death of teenager
Campaign groups and the United Nations are calling for tougher action by the Egyptian government to end female genital mutilation following the death of a teenage girl.
The girl's mother, and the doctor who carried out the procedure, have both been charged with manslaughter.
FGM has been banned in the country since 2008 but is still widespread, affecting around 85% of girls and women aged 15 to 49.
From Cairo, Orla Guerin reports.
-
03 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-36447623/calls-for-egypt-to-end-fgm-after-death-of-teenagerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window