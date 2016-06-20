Gardens for refugees

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gardens for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
A charity is helping refugees living in Lebanon to build their own micro gardens.
Syrians living in Lebanon are not allowed to work and are not allowed to use the land to grow their own crops.
The charity provides small gardens they can use in their own living space. It means the refugees can grow some of their own food, but more importantly the process can be very therapeutic for the many women and children who have been psychologically damaged by war.
-
20 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window