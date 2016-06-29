Media player
Angel mosaic revealed at Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity
Italian restoration workers at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem have been showing off a stunning mosaic of an angel that was previously hidden beneath plaster.
Tensions between different Christian denominations have long delayed urgently-needed repairs at the church.
But the Palestinian Authority brokered a deal between them enabling restoration work to start three years ago.
