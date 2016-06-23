Boy rescued from Syria air strike rubble
The BBC has obtained exclusive material from activists from the divided northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

It shows what they say is the rescue of an 11-year-old boy from his home following an air strike on the rebel-held district of Tariq al-Bab early on Monday morning.

Warning: Graphic content. Some viewers may find the images distressing.

