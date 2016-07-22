Media player
Video
Refugee crisis: Sandstorm at camp at Syria-Jordan border
A Syrian refugee filmed this footage of a sandstorm at a camp at the Syria-Jordan border.
Speaking in Arabic she murmurs, "God, please, you can't even see the people," as she looks out of her shelter in the makeshift Ruqban camp.
Refugees say frequent desert sandstorms are causing damage to the tents - on top of high temperatures and shortages of food, water and medical care.
22 Jul 2016
